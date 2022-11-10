Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.84. 276,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

