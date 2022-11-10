Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 0.9% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 13,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.78%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

