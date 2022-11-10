Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,471. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

