Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

