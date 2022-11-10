Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.46

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.46 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.02). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 8,237 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £137 ($157.74) price objective on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The firm has a market cap of £163.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.42.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

