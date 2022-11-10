Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.87

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and traded as low as $88.24. Kerry Group shares last traded at $89.91, with a volume of 20,696 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($128.00) to €117.00 ($117.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($124.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
