KeyCorp Boosts Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target to $59.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

