KeyCorp Boosts Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target to $59.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
