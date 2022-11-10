KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

