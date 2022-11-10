KeyCorp Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

