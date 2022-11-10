KeyCorp Weighs in on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Shares of DV opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

