Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.35. 327,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.48.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

