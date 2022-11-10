Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1,787.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.02 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
