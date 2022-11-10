Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.02 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

