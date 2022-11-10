Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million.

Kforce Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $318,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 115.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

