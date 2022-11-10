Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.