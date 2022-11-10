Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.67.
KGFHY stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
