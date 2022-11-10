Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,403 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NMTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

