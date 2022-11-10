Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 0.9% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,518. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.