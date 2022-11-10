Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) by 903.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,409 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYRO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Ayro by 124.8% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,013. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 751.64%.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

