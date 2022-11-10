Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

K opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.51.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

