KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

