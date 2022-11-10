Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMTUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,734. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.