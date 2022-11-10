Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and $1.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00223829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00060903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000206 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,623,439 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

