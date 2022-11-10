Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:KTB opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
