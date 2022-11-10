Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

