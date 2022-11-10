Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,755,000 after purchasing an additional 861,609 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 311,441 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 286,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 868,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

