KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.35. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,424 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

