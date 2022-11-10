Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Up 2.0 %

Kroger stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Kroger has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

