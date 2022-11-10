Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,087. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
