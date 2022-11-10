Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,087. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 645,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 98.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 207,417 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

