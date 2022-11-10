Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.
Kubota Stock Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $72.52. 50,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,594. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Kubota
