KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.53 and last traded at $82.53. 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
