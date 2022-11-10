Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter Buys 109,000 Shares of Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kyndryl

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.