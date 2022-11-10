Lam Research Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $26.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $52.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.11. 183,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,032. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.08.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

