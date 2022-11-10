Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $15,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.