Landaas & Co. WI ADV Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,501,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
SPLV traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 121,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,129. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.
