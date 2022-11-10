Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $337,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Chevron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 659.3% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 22.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

CVX stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

