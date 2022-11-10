Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $220,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $7.07 on Thursday, reaching $230.55. 3,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.