Landaas & Co. WI ADV Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 29.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $47,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,199. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

