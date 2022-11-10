Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 350,000 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 350,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

