Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.14 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $78.14 million and approximately $594,866.17 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.