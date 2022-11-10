Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,816,843 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1,549.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $639,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $8.51 on Thursday, reaching $211.92. 134,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,486. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

