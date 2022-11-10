Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Otis Worldwide worth $281,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 65,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

