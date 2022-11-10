Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Billion Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,179,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 36.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $5,260,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.30. 131,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

