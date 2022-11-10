Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,515 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $235,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

ROK traded up $10.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

