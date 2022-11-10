Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,675 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of NIKE worth $313,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $6.16 on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 538,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,370. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

