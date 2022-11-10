Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,461 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Synopsys worth $185,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys stock traded up $24.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,203. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

