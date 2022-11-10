Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,766,893 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,766,893 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Ameren worth $162,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

AEE traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.29. 38,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,294. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

