Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 219,246 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 219,246 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of McDonald’s worth $811,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.89. 157,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,200. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

