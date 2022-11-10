Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 69,921 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,446,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69,921 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $396,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 229,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $22.24 on Thursday, hitting $308.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,007. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.07. The firm has a market cap of $316.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

