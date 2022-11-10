Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

