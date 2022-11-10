Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires Shares of 3,311 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 269.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $13,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $17.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 178,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,818. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $451.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,967,507. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.